Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 31,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 54,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,687,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 1,232,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.