Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 100,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 64,996 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

NYSE MBAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.25. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.