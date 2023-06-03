Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 120,610 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 30.5% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,057,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,657 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,363,000 after acquiring an additional 855,601 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,741,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI remained flat at $10.99 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

