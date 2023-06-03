Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 237,425 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 834.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,425 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 1.48% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGII traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 1,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,525. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.