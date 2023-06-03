Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 520.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,574 shares during the period. Twelve Seas Investment Company II accounts for about 1.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLV stock remained flat at $10.32 on Friday. 56,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,352. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

