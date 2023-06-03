Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Inception Growth Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 2.80% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 10.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,518,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTA remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

