D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

