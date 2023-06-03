CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.77

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.77 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.19). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 50,541 shares traded.

CyanConnode Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market cap of £42.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,562.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.76.

About CyanConnode

(Get Rating)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Further Reading

