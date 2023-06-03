cVault.finance (CORE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.30

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $59.82 million and $39.30 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,982.44 or 0.22167610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.
cVault.finance Profile
cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.
Buying and Selling cVault.finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars.
