CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $128.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.
CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
