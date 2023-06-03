CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,739.87

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,739.87 ($46.22) and traded as high as GBX 3,843 ($47.49). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,827 ($47.29), with a volume of 567,418 shares trading hands.

CRH Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,386.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,922.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,743.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Verchere bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,824 ($47.26) per share, with a total value of £38,240 ($47,256.55). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

