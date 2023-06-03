Credit Suisse Group Cuts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$25.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.