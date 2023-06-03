Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,931 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $77,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after buying an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $298.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.32. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $302.86.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

