Credit Suisse AG Purchases 87,572 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of VMware worth $80,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $138.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

