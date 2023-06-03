Credit Suisse AG Purchases 51,222 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Amphenol worth $119,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

