Credit Suisse AG Has $99.79 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $99,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $300.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

