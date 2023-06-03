Credit Suisse AG Has $84.27 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of IQVIA worth $84,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
