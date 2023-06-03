Credit Suisse AG Has $115.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $115,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

