Credit Suisse AG Has $111 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $110,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

FICO stock opened at $790.96 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $800.09. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $729.00 and its 200-day moving average is $671.09.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

