Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $90,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971 shares of company stock worth $423,856 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

