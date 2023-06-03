Credit Suisse AG Buys 430,877 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $78,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $35.70 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

