Credit Suisse AG Buys 28,203 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $82,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.90 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

