Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,058,744 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Corning worth $86,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.51 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.