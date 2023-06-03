Covenant (COVN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.04 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $32.04 million and approximately $192,247.19 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

