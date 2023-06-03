Counos Coin (CCA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.03

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $220.82 million and $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00355736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.