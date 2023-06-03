Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,145.20

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,145.20 ($26.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,350.31 ($29.04). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($28.67), with a volume of 472,539 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.22) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.37) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,674 ($33.04).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Computacenter Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,279.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,146.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.01, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

About Computacenter

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 45.80 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,276.73%.

(Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.