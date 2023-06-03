Comparing OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Symbolic Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.5% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 50.24% 16.25% 14.77% Symbolic Logic N/A -13.09% -12.55%

Risk & Volatility

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Symbolic Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 19.09 $387.15 million $4.21 40.62 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.34 $17.44 million N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Symbolic Logic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services. The Office Automation segment sells telecommunication equipment, computer products, related supplies, and office furniture. The company was founded by Masahiro Noda and Mizuki Noda on April 8, 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

