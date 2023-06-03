Comparing Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Whitney and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 2 4 1 2.86 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.18%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

79.1% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and First Mid Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.47 billion 2.38 $524.09 million $6.03 6.72 First Mid Bancshares $290.57 million 1.75 $72.95 million $3.68 6.74

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hancock Whitney pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 32.92% 15.73% 1.49% First Mid Bancshares 24.48% 12.29% 1.16%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats First Mid Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

