Comparing Getty Images (GETY) and Its Rivals

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Getty Images to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Images and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -17.63 Getty Images Competitors $3.87 billion $82.59 million -19.56

Getty Images’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Getty Images and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 795 4800 10202 261 2.62

Getty Images currently has a consensus target price of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -40.19% -168.69% -6.70%

Summary

Getty Images peers beat Getty Images on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

