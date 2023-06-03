Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $29,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.