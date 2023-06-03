Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 13,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $466,071.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 93,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 13,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $466,071.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,871.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,741 shares of company stock worth $1,114,446 and have sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.