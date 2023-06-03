Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 473 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

BXP opened at $50.64 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

