Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 4,755,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

