Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 1,252,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,071. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

