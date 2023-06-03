Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock remained flat at $272.61 on Friday. 19,416,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $275.35. The company has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.