Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 0.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.61. 1,165,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,639. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.