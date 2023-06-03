Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.41. 382,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,704. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $125.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

