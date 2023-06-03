ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Director Lisa Higley Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) Director Lisa Higley acquired 10,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

