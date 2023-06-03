Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.