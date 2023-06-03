City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -216.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in City Office REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 318,060 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.