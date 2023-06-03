Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.43

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as high as C$3.91. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of C$99.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:CPH Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.43 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 134.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4600715 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

