Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.43

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.43 and traded as high as C$3.91. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of C$99.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.
