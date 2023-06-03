Cipher Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,745 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average is $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

