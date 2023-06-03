Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.2 %

DPZ stock opened at $303.19 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.