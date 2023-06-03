Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,329 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $13,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,881,000 after purchasing an additional 284,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.