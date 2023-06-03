Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.05 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

