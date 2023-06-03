Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

