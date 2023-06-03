Cipher Capital LP Makes New $644,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NYSE HGV opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

