Cipher Capital LP Makes New $559,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.6 %

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

