Cipher Capital LP Has $591,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $548.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.07 and a 200 day moving average of $439.72.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,361,500. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

