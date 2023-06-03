Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 31,977 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after buying an additional 3,112,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Trading Up 12.1 %

M stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

